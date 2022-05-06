Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Nick Easter (right) spoke to Worcester director of rugby Alan Solomons at last month's Premiership game

Worcester Warriors have named former England number eight Nick Easter as their new forwards and defence coach.

The 43-year-old will move to Sixways from Newcastle Falcons ahead of the start of the 2022-23 season.

He will combine the defence role, currently held by Jonny Bell, with the forwards duties formerly overseen by Jonathan Thomas, who left in January.

"Nick will be a huge addition to our management team," said Warriors' lead rugby consultant Steve Diamond.

"He has vast playing experience at the highest level and he has served an excellent coaching apprenticeship at Harlequins, Sharks and Newcastle.

"He is very ambitious and his forthright approach will complement our coaching team."

Easter won 54 caps during his playing career and appeared for England at three World Cups.

He became Newcastle defence coach in the summer of 2020 following two seasons each in similar roles with Harlequins and Sharks.

"I have always appreciated and respected what Dimes has done in the game, particularly at Sale, and how he has built that club up a couple of times," he said.

"He can get the best out of a group of players and individuals in terms of managing potential. He understands what it takes to win games of rugby, particularly in the Premiership.

"It's a fresh start under Dimes and it's an excellent opportunity. It's a club with good investment, ambitious owners and one that needs to be put on the map."

Worcester's signings for next season have all been forwards - Curtis Landon, Cameron Neild, Santiago Medrano, Fergus Lee-Warner, Hame Faiva, Valeriy Morozov and Renato Giammarioli.