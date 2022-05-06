Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Agustin Creevy (centre) joined London Irish in 2020

European Challenge Cup Venue: Stade Mayol Date: Sunday, 8 May Kick-off: 12:30 BST Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Argentine hooker Agustin Creevy will make his 50th appearance for London Irish when they face Toulon in their European Challenge Cup quarter-final on Sunday.

The Exiles make six changes to the team that fought back to draw 42-42 against Wasps last Sunday.

Ben White comes in at scrum-half in the only alteration to the back line.

Facundo Gigena and Marcel van der Merwe partner Creevy in the front row.

Adam Coleman and Juan Martin Gonzalez come into the second row, with Albert Tuisue recalled at number eight.

Former England, Newcastle, Leicester, Northampton and Wasps prop Kieran Brookes starts in the front row for the hosts.

London Irish director of rugby Declan Kidney told the club's website: "We know that there will be a tough challenge waiting for us at the Stade Mayol on Sunday.

"RC Toulon are in good form having won five out of the last six outings in the Top 14, so their confidence is high.

"European knock-out rugby is an exciting prospect, and we are looking forward to testing ourselves against an opposition that has such a rich history of European success."

Toulon: Luc; Cordin, Septar, Paia'aua, Villiere; Carbonel, Serin; Gros, Etrillard, Brookes; Etzebeth, Rebbadj, Du Preez, Ollivon (capt.); Isa

Replacements: Tolofua, Fresia, Gigashvili, Lakafia, Alainu'uese, Belleau, Wainiqolo, Blanc

London Irish: Parton; Rowe, Rona, Van Rensburg, Hassell-Collins; Jackson, White; Gigena, Creevy, Van der Merwe; Coleman, Simmons, Rogerson (capt), Gonzalez; Tuisue

Replacements: Cornish, Goodrick-Clarke, Hoskins, Mafi, Pearson, Phipps, Joseph, Arundell

Referee: Mike Adamson