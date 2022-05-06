Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Chris Dean made his debut for Edinburgh back in September 2015

European Challenge Cup Venue: DAM Health Stadium Date: Saturday, 7 May Kick-off: 12:30 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Edinburgh head coach Mike Blair makes four changes as they look to reach the last four of a European competition for the first time in seven years.

Chris Dean starts at inside centre, while Adam McBurney, Harrison Courtney and Connor Boyle come into the pack.

Sam Spink replaces Malakai Fekitoa in the Wasps back line following last weekend's draw at London Irish.

The visitors also make one change among their forwards, with Alfie Barbeary at number eight in place of Tom Willis.

Edinburgh qualified for the quarter-finals with a convincing 41-19 win over Bath, while Wasps progressed with a 39-29 victory at Biarritz.

Dean, a veteran of 118 appearances for the home side, will line up alongside Mark Bennett, who has four tries in his last three starts, because James Lang is injured, and they are also without hooker Stuart McInally.

Wasps won the Challenge Cup in 2003, which was followed by two Champions Cup triumphs, but it is 15 years since they last lifted a trophy in Europe.

They are unbeaten in seven matches, with six wins in league and cup leading up to last weekend's high-scoring 42-42 Premiership encounter with the Exiles.

Edinburgh: Van der Walt; Hoyland, Bennett, Dean, Boffelli; Kinghorn, Vellacott: Courtney, McBurney, Nel, Hodgson, Gilchrist (capt), Crosbie, Boyle, Bradbury.

Replacements: Harrison, Schoeman, Atalifo, Phillips, Kunavula, Pyrgos, Currie, Blain.

Wasps: Kibirige; Hougaard, Spink, Gopperth, Bassett; Atkinson, Robson; West, Oghre, Alo, Launchbury (capt), Stooke, Shields, J Willis, Barbeary.

Replacements: Frost, Harris, Millar-Mills, Gaskell, T Willis, Porter, Umaga, Odogwu.

Referee: Pierre Brousset (France)