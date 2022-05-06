Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Toulouse beat Munster 40-33 in an exciting last-16 tie at Thomond Park last season

Heineken Champions Cup: Munster v Toulouse Date: Saturday 7 May Kick-off: 15:00 BST Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Coverage: Live text commentary and match report on BBC Sport website

Munster have opted not to risk Ireland wing Andrew Conway in Saturday's Champions Cup quarter-final against holders Toulouse in Dublin.

With Conway (knee) joining Tadhg Beirne (thigh) as an absentee, Simon Zebo retains the wing role he occupied in the last-16 second-leg win over Exeter.

Forward changes from that game see Stephen Archer and Alex Kendellen in for John Ryan and injured John Hodnett.

Toulouse include star half-backs Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack.

Dupont and Ntamack are among six members of France's Grand Slam-winning squad who will start at the Aviva Stadium with Thomas Ramos named at full-back, Julien Marchand occupying the hooker berth and Francois Cros and Thibaud Flament included in the back row.

The Toulouse bench also includes prop Cyril Baille and flanker Anthony Jelonch, who started in the Grand Slam-clinching win over England, plus Peato Mauvaka, who came on as a replacement in that game.

Toulouse are looking for a successive Champions Cup win on Irish soil after a dramatic 30-23 last-16 second-leg win over Ulster saw them squeezing into the quarter-finals on a 50-49 aggregate score following the late red carding of home prop Tom O'Toole.

Scrum-half Dupont's 75th-minute try proved the decisive score in Belfast as Ramos contributed 20 points which included a try of his own.

2006 and 2008 champions Munster also had to work hard to reach the last eight as Joey Carbery's inspired display helped them overcome a first-leg deficit to eventually see off Exeter 34-23 on aggregate.

The sides met at the last-16 stage in last season's competition when the French club earned a thrilling 40-33 victory at Thomond Park.

With Munster prop Archer playing his 247th game for the province, he will move level with second-placed Billy Holland in their all-time appearance record, which leaves him 21 behind Donncha O'Callaghan.

Munster: Haley; Earls, Farrell, De Allende, Zebo; Carbery, Murray; J Wycherley, Scannell, Archer, Kleyn, F Wycherley, O'Mahony, Kendellen, O'Donoghue.

Replacements: Barron, Loughman, Ryan, Jenkins, Aherne, Casey, Healy, Daly.

Toulouse: Ramos; Delibes, Fouyssac, Ahki, Lebel; Ntamack, Dupont; Neti, Marchand, Aldegheri, Arnold, Meafou, Elstadt, Flament, Cros.

Replacements: Mauvaka, Baille, Ainu'u, Tekori, Tolofua, Jelonch, Germain, Medard.