Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Scotland will face Chile in Santiago before their three-test summer tour of Argentina.

An 'A' side will play Chile on 25 June, in what will be their first meeting with a Six Nations side in 60 years.

Chile are attempting to qualify for the 2023 World Cup, and face the United States in a play-off for a place at the tournament in France.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend says it will be a "new challenge against a rugby nation on the rise".

Townsend added: "We will look to use a blend of youth and experience to start off the tour on a positive note.

"With the World Cup just around the corner, the four matches this summer will allow our players the chance to gain more game time and experience on the international stage.

"We always enjoy connecting with other countries and we are proud to be able to play Chile for the first time."

Scotland's summer tour