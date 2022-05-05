Courtney Lawes has been in Northampton's first-team squad for 15 years

England forward Courtney Lawes is keeping an open mind about whether to see out the rest of his career with Northampton Saints.

The 33-year-old has made more than 250 appearances for the club.

Lawes told BBC Radio Northampton's Saints Show he had been tempted by possible moves to France in the past.

"It would be a really cool experience but, I've been at Saints so long, it would also be really cool just to be a one-club man," he said.

"I suppose it's a win-win for me, regardless. I'm up for contract after the [2023] World Cup so we'll see what happens."

Lawes made his Northampton debut in 2007, having been brought up in the town, and was in the side that won the Premiership title in 2014.

"There's been a couple of occasions that I've nearly left the Saints because of money, " he said.

"The fact is that our careers are very limited and you have to make hay when the sun shines.

"There's been a couple of occasions when I was pretty much going to leave and then Saints have been able to find the money.

"I've always wanted to stay, but if it's not right financially you've got to do what you've got to do."

Playing through pain barrier

Northampton are on course for another crack at the end of season play-offs, lying fourth following Friday's single-point victory over Harlequins with two matches to play.

Lawes played in that game, having declared himself available for selection, just 13 days after suffering a compound dislocation of his thumb in a European Challenge Cup defeat by Gloucester.

"I went into the game with the expectation that I was going to be in some discomfort, but I knew that and you just get on with it," he said.

"The thing I wear to keep it in place is not going to let it get damaged any further, but it is obviously still damaged."

Lawes added: "You have to have the top of your thumb out so you can still catch the ball. I caught a couple on the top of my thumb which wasn't too pleasant but it was all right.

"I knew pretty early on that if we got the right splint on it and if I could catch and pass, I wasn't going to be too bothered about how much it hurt."