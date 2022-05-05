Ollie Thorley (right) has made 99 appearances for Gloucester since his debut in 2015

European Challenge Cup Venue: Kingsholm Stadium Date: Friday, 6 May Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Ollie Thorley is set to make his 100th Gloucester appearance when they face Saracens in Friday's European Challenge Cup quarter-final.

The 25-year-old academy graduate starts on the wing for the side who thrashed Bath 64-0 last time out.

Both teams make three changes from their last matches, with England's Maro Itoje returning for the visitors.

Val Rapava-Ruskin and Fraser Balmain return to the front row for the hosts.

Jordy Reid comes into the starting XV at flanker.

Tim Swinson also comes into the Saracens second row, with Alex Goode recalled at full-back.

The visitors come into the match on the back of 38-16 Premiership victory against Worcester and have already qualified for the end-of-season play-offs.

Gloucester won a tight contest between the two sides 25-24 at the StoneX Stadium earlier in the season and they will meet again on the final day of the Premiership season in June.

Gloucester head coach George Skivington told the club's website: "The atmosphere last weekend was unbelievable. The voices and the shouting and the pre and post match stuff, it was unbelievable.

"It was a big occasion for all of the supporters and I think they were grateful for what the boys delivered and the boys are always grateful for the noise that is made and everybody who comes.

"We're looking forward to more of the same again here on Friday night. Hopefully we get as many bodies in as we can and the cheers will be loud and we can give everyone something to enjoy."

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall told the club's website: "When you get into May and you're involved in knockout rugby it's exactly what you want. It's been a big squad effort to get us to this stage.

"To go to Gloucester on a Friday night in front of their crowd is the kind of atmosphere that we've missed and we're going up against a team that are really on the up.

"They have been brilliant at home and it's one of the best places to go and play so we're really looking forward to it."

Gloucester: Carreras; Rees-Zammit, Harris, Atkinson, Thorley; Hastings, Chapman; Rapava-Ruskin, Singleton, Balmain; Clarke, Alemanno, Reid, Ludlow (capt); Morgan

Replacements: Socino, Elrington, Ford-Robinson, Davidson, Clement, Meehan, Twelvetrees, Seabrook

Saracens: Goode; Segun, Daly, Tompkins, Maitland; Farrell (capt), Davies; Mawi, George, Koch; Itoje, Swinson, McFarland, Earl; B Vunipola

Replacements: Pifeleti, Barrington, Clarey, Isiekwe, Christie, Van Zyl, Taylor, Lozowski

Referee: Frank Murphy (Ireland)