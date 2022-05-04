Close menu

Rory Parata: Cornish Pirates centre signs new contract

Rory Parata
Rory Parata has scored three tries in 14 appearances this season

Cornish Pirates centre Rory Parata has agreed a new one-year contract.

The 27-year-old Australia-born back has played 71 times for the club since joining from Italian side Zebre in 2018, having also spent time at Irish sides Munster and Connacht.

The English-qualified former Ireland Under-19s player has scored three tries in 15 appearances this season.

He follows props Marlen Walker and Jack Andrew and fly-halves Harry Bazalgette and Arwel Robson in signing a new deal.

"Rory is very modest and is one of those players who might seem underrated but is anything but," said Pirates joint-head coach Gavin Cattle.

"Very astute and intelligent, he just gives us that glue, and has ability to get the best of those players around him."

