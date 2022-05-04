Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Stephen Myler has kicked 222 points in 26 games for Ospreys and has a career tally of 3,131

Outside-half Stephen Myler has signed a one-year contract extension to stay with Ospreys for the 2022-23 season.

The once-capped England international first signed for the Welsh region from London Irish in 2020.

The 37-year-old rugby league convert played 14 games in his first season for Ospreys and has featured in 10 matches so far this campaign.

"This was an easy decision because I am happy here and feel like I am making a contribution," said Myler.

"I'm still healthy and motivated. Being able to make a contribution, have an impact and have the trust of the coaches has been important to me.

"I'm looking forward to continuing my part in the Ospreys' journey, building on what we've put in place, and seeing where this group can go."

Myler played rugby league for Widnes Vikings and Salford City Reds before switching to union with Northampton Saints in 2006.

He won his only England cap against Argentina in 2013 and spent two seasons with London Irish, before becoming Toby Booth's first signing as Ospreys head coach.

"Stephen has added real value since he arrived at the Ospreys, both on and off the field," said Booth.

"His experience and leadership qualities have made a real difference to a predominately young squad."