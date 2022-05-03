Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Rohan Janse van Rensburg has one international cap for South Africa

Sale Sharks centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg will leave the Premiership club at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old joined Sharks on loan from South Africa's Golden Lions in 2017, making the switch permanent the following year.

He has made 73 appearances for Sale in his four-year spell in Manchester, scoring 23 tries.

The centre has crossed five times in 22 games this season, with Sale seventh in the Premiership table.