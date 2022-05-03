Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Angus O'Brien played for Wales Sevens at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games

Versatile back Angus O'Brien will rejoin Dragons for 2022-23 after four seasons at Scarlets.

The 27-year-old fly-half or full-back has made 41 appearances since moving to the west Wales region in 2018.

He returns having scored twice for Scarlets at Rodney Parade in their revenge United Rugby Championship win on 23 April.

"I'm excited to be returning to Rodney Parade and my home region," said O'Brien.

"I've loved my four seasons at Scarlets, it's been a great experience for me and I've a learnt a lot that I'll be able to bring back with me to the Dragons.

"I came through the academy system at Dragons, grew up with a lot of the players, so to be rejoining those boys and working with them again is an exciting prospect."

Dragons boss Dean Ryan said: "He returns with a wealth of experience and will give us a different way of playing the game.

"Angus is a talented and versatile player who will really add to the competition we have for the fly-half and full-back jersey."

Scarlets general manager of rugby Jon Daniels said: "Angus has been a valued member of the squad for the last four years and we'd like to thank him for everything he has done for the Scarlets on and off the field, as well as the commitment and pride he has shown when wearing the Scarlets jersey.

"We wish him well for his move to the Dragons."

O'Brien will return as new recruits JJ Hanrahan, Sio Tomkinson, Rhodri Jones, Bradley Roberts, Max Clark, George Nott and Sean Lonsdale arrive at Rodney Parade.