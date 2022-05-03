Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jack Walsh has made eight Exeter appearances since joining them in 2020

Ospreys have signed former Australia Under-18s fly-half Jack Walsh from English Premiership club Exeter Chiefs on a two-year deal from 2022-23.

The Florida-born 22-year-old can also play full-back and is a product of the New South Wales Waratahs academy.

He joined Exeter from Sydney club Manley Marlins in 2020 and spoke to Ospreys boss Toby Booth and their former Exeter players before signing.

"It was just somewhere I wanted to play rugby," said Walsh.

"He [Booth] talked about the vision for the whole organisation, what Swansea was like as a city and how rugby is in Wales, and it's just an exciting challenge.

"I talked to [former Exeter players] Tom Francis, Elvis Taione and Alex Cuthbert about the Ospreys and they just echoed what Toby said around the team, the culture and how much they were enjoying it.

"When you talk to experienced guys like that, who know what makes a successful club, that was a big draw for me.

"I am also very aware of how passionate Welsh rugby fans are and how loyal the Ospreys supporters are.

"I know the Ospreys are a proud club and the opportunity to be around players like Alun Wyn Jones, Justin Tipuric and George North, and to learn from world-class players like them, is what every young player wants to do."