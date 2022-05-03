Pontypool have won the past three Championship titles but not been promoted to the Premiership for various reasons, such as 2019's play-off loss to Llanelli

Pontypool have called for the entire Welsh Rugby Union community game board to resign after their season was brought to a premature end.

The Championship title holders say Beddau refused to fulfil their fixture.

Pontypool believe Beddau should be expelled from the Championship and are unhappy with the WRU's handling of that issue and its general performance.

"Time and time again, the governing body has proven it is not fit for purpose," a Pontypool statement read.

"Pontypool RFC is again calling for the entire community game board to resign from their positions with immediate effect.

"Pontypool RFC would like to place on record its strong dissatisfaction towards Beddau RFC for how it has chosen to conduct its business.

"To forfeit a National Championship fixture diminishes the league's credibility and makes an even greater mockery of what has already been a disjointed season.

"It is the club's position that they should be expelled from the National Championship immediately, but this clearly is not going to happen due to the unforgivable ineptitude of the Welsh Rugby Union.

"As such, the club also wishes to place on record its frustration for how the Welsh Rugby Union has lost complete control of its ability to govern the game."

Pontypool have won the past three Championship titles, but been denied promotion to the Premiership because of ring-fencing of the semi-pro top flight, the introduction of a new play-off format and then last season being cut short by Covid-19.

The club launched another scathing attack against the WRU last year, calling on the community game board to resign after their latest title and bid for promotion had been "all for nothing".

Pontypool are third in the table - five points behind leaders Bedwas - but are now resigned to missing out on a fourth title having been unable to rearrange their fixture with Beddau.

"Despite numerous efforts by Pontypool RFC to rearrange the Beddau RFC fixture, Beddau RFC rejected several dates before ultimately refusing to fulfil the fixture without explanation," Pontypool said in a statement.

"After referring this matter to the Welsh Rugby Union, the governing body not only confirmed that Pontypool RFC would not be awarded a bonus-point walkover victory, but there was no means by which Beddau RFC could be sanctioned for their unprofessional and disgraceful conduct.

"A lead member of the Welsh Rugby Union's community game board committed to display further weakness by 'asking' Beddau RFC to fulfil the fixture, but we have heard nothing since.

"After waiting over two weeks for a progress update and given all fixtures were to be completed by 14 May 2022, our patience has run out and we refuse to be degraded a day longer.

"Given that the season will not conclude with all fixtures completed, Pontypool RFC and Ystalyfera RFC officials have today agreed that there is no point in devoting time and financial resources into rearranging the fixture between the two clubs. Pontypool RFC is grateful to Ystalyfera RFC for the spirit in which these discussions were held and we share their frustration in this matter.

"This means the 'final' National Championship league table will show Pontypool RFC having played just 11 of its 13 scheduled games and the club will finish no higher than third place."

The WRU and Beddau RFC have been asked to comment.