Edinburgh and Glasgow Warriors could meet in the European Rugby Challenge Cup final

European Rugby Challenge Cup: Edinburgh v Wasps, Lyon v Glasgow Warriors Venues: DAM Health Stadium, Edinburgh, and Stade de Gerland, Lyon Date: Saturday, 7 May Kick-offs: 12:30, 20:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio and BBC Sport website & app

Edinburgh and Glasgow Warriors face their biggest matches of the season on Saturday in the hope of setting up an all-Scottish semi-final in the European Rugby Challenge Cup.

The capital team face Wasps at home in their lunchtime quarter-final before Warriors visit French side Lyon in the evening.

Victory for both Edinburgh and Glasgow would set up a Scottish derby in the semi-final and guaranteed representation in the final.

Edinburgh target return to winning home form

Since moving to the Murrayfield-adjacent DAM Health Stadium last year, Mike Blair's Edinburgh were enjoying an unbeaten home record until Saturday's loss to Ulster in the United Rugby Championship.

That left Edinburgh, who reached the Challenge Cup final in 2015, level on points with Glasgow in the table but below them with one fewer win. Wasps are ninth in the Premiership and were held to a 42-42 draw by London Irish on Sunday.

Edinburgh were "obviously very disappointed" to lose that unbeaten home record, Blair pointed out.

"It's more of a stat than anything else, but it also shows we are very difficult to beat at home," he said. "That's the same going into the Wasps game.

"I thought Wasps played some outstanding rugby against London Irish in the first 60 minutes. Obviously London Irish came back in the game, but it shows the quality of team that's going to come up here. We expect them to come fully loaded and ready to go.

"It's a great opportunity for us to get back on the horse. I thought we played some really, really good stuff at the weekend without going on to do the most important bit.

"We like an open game. I believe it suits the players we have got, but at times like the weekend, when the rain comes down, we have got to adapt what we are doing a little bit. Saturday will be a real challenge for us against a team that can really turn it on - and we will have to stop that being the case."

Warriors 'want to be playing at this level'

Danny Wilson's Glasgow, too, are coming off the back of a defeat. Two, in fact. Their foray to South Africa in the URC rendered losses to Sharks and Bulls.

2015 Pro12 winners Warriors are targeting their first-ever European semi-final.

Lyon are fifth in the French Top 14, six points below leaders Montpellier, whom they beat 43-20 on Saturday.

"Lyon are a side who have a number of threats across the park and are very consistent at home," Wilson said.

"We want to be playing at this level and testing ourselves against the best sides in Europe and this weekend's game gives us that chance.

"Returning from South Africa, we've had a good week of training and we're looking forward to taking on Lyon."

Townsend's watching brief

Progress for both Scottish sides would guarantee Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend two inter-city derbies to take in before the national team's summer tour to Argentina.

Edinburgh and Glasgow meet at the DAM Health Stadium on URC business on 21 May. Their possible meeting in the Challenge Cup would be the previous weekend.

Before the three meetings with the Pumas, Scotland A will take on Chile in Santiago, giving a further opportunity for players to make their international mark.

Two more European wins for either Glasgow or Edinburgh would give a clutch of Scots the perfect stage in the final at Stade de Marseille to prove their Test credentials.