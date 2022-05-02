Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Arwel Robson has scored 140 points for Cornish Pirates this season

Cornish Pirates fly-half Arwel Robson has signed a new one-year contract with the Championship club.

The 25-year-old former Wales Under-20s player initially moved to the Mennaye on loan from Welsh region Dragons in April 2021.

He moved permanently last summer and has played 22 matches this season, kicking 135 points and scoring one try.

He follows props Jack Andrew and Marlen Walker in agreeing new deals with the Penzance-based club.

"Retaining a player of Arwel's ability really is very pleasing," said Pirates joint-head coach gavin Cattle.

"This season we have seen his quality and that he leads the attack well and putting aside past injuries has also been robust in his play.

"He is someone who should now kick on still further and I am excited to see what more he can bring, adding to a skill set that is already plain to see."