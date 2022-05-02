Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Vicki Elmes Kinlan was among Ireland's try scorers in the tournament which took place in Langford, British Columbia

Ireland women's secured a creditable third place at the World Rugby Sevens Series tournament in Canada.

The team's participation in British Columbia led to several players missing the country's final two Six Nations game against England and Scotland.

One of those players Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe scored four tries in the 22-14 third/fourth place play-off victory over France.

Ireland were beaten 25-6 by eventual winners Australia in the semi-finals.

In their earlier pool, Ireland beat Japan and Brazil which proved enough to reach the the knockout stages despite a defeat by France.

A last-gasp Murphy Crowe try then saw Ireland edge past the USA before the Aussies proved too good in the semi-finals.

After their respective semi-finals defeats, the Irish met the French again and managed to avenge their earlier loss thanks to Murphy Crowe's heroics.

Murphy Crowe, 27, finished as the tournament's top try scorer having notched 12 touchdowns.

With the Irish taking second spot in the tournament in Seville in January, which was their first final appearance in the World Series, Aidan McNulty's side lie fifth going into the final leg of the competition in Toulouse later this month.