England flanker Marlie Packer and prop Sarah Bern have been nominated for the Women's Six Nations player of the championship award.

France scrum-half Laure Sansus and lock Madoussou Fall are also on a four-woman shortlist.

England beat France 24-12 in a Grand Slam decider in Bayonne on Saturday to claim their fourth title in a row.

The player of the championship - voted for by the public - will be announced on Friday.

Despite not playing against Italy, 32-year-old Packer was named player of the match twice, scored four tries, won nine turnovers - three more than any other player - and had the most carries with 60.

Bern, 24, scored two tries against France and five in the tournament, the joint second-highest tally. She made several eye-catching breaks more worthy of a winger than a prop.

Sansus was not even France's starting scrum-half when the competition began, but her impact off the bench in their opener against Italy was immediate and she quickly emerged as a Six Nations star.

Fall was equally lively, making numerous impressive breaks and shoring up a defence that conceded only six tries in five games.