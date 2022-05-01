Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

John Afoa was in the starting XV for Bristol's game at Leicester Tigers on Saturday

Bristol Bears prop John Afoa is to leave the Premiership club at the end of the season.

The 38-year-old former All Black is to join French Pro D2 side RC Vannes after agreeing a two-year contract.

Afoa has been named in the Premiership team of the season three times since joining Bristol in 2018.

"Jonny leaves a legacy as one of the greatest ever tightheads to play in the Premiership," said Bears director of rugby Pat Lam.

"To perform consistently at the top for over 20 years is a testament to his dedication, commitment and love of our game.

"I am delighted that Jonny has an opportunity to experience a new country as part of his amazing rugby journey, and he departs with massive respect and the gratitude of everybody at the Bears community."

Afoa won 35 international caps for New Zealand between 2005 and 2011 and has made 86 appearances for Bristol.

This season he has been doubling his playing commitments with the role of scrum coach after succeeding Alasdair Dickinson.

Bristol are next in action at home against Exeter Chiefs on Friday, 20 May, before ending their season with a trip to Sale Sharks on 4 June.