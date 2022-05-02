Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Keelan Giles was brought into the Wales squad in 2016 by Rob Howley with Warren Gatland away coaching the British and Irish Lions

It has been a long road back for Ospreys wing Keelan Giles.

A blistering display in the 54-36 win over Scarlets highlights the qualities which almost saw him handed a Wales cap as a teenager.

Six years ago Giles burst onto the senior stage as an 18-year-old. With 14 tries in 19 games in his first professional season, Giles was called up by Rob Howley to the Wales squad for the autumn campaign.

The then teenager was an unused replacement in the 33-30 win over Japan. That was the closest he came to a Wales cap before injuries hampered his career.

He has suffered two major knee injuries having ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in both legs while also suffering hamstring issues.

Now he has been able to recover and string a few matches together.

Having played his first game of this season on New Year's Day, his eighth start of the current United Rugby Championship campaign saw him score his first try for fourteen months.

"I'm grateful for the run of games I've had," said Giles.

"The more games I play, the more confidence comes back. I'm grateful for the opportunity."

Giles, now 24, insists he always believed he would overcome his injury setbacks.

"I always had that self-belief (to get back)," he added.

"When was the big question for me. You've got to build that confidence back, which is the big thing.

"It's a journey and it can be tough at times.

"As long as you have the self-belief and support at the club, family and friends - they make the journey a lot easier.

"The biggest part of it has been building my self-belief and confidence."

Giles burst onto the scene with his blistering pace but you might think his major leg injuries have resulted in him losing that core speed.

Not a bit of it. In fact, he says he is quicker than ever.

"Funnily enough I've been hitting personal bests," added Giles.

"I've been quicker than before, so I'm well happy with that. I've just got to keep going. I think I can get quicker, which is only a positive."

It is not just his speed that caught the eye against Scarlets. As well as scoring and creating tries, Giles produced two try-saving tackles in a dynamic defensive display.

"In the first half I had a bit more of a defensive job to do," added Giles.

"There are always question marks with me being 5ft 9 and pretty light, so it's nice to showcase a bit of the defensive side."

Ospreys are battling to finish as the top Welsh region in the United Rugby Championship while Wales tour South Africa in July.

Giles and Scarlets wing Ryan Conbeer, who scored a brilliant hat-trick against Ospreys, will be uncapped considerations for Wales head coach Wayne Pivac.

"First and foremost it's trying to win the Welsh Shield and get the title of being the best Welsh region," added Giles.

"I still have ambitions and dreams to play for Wales but I'm taking every game as it comes.

"I'm just grateful for the opportunities I'm getting here at the Ospreys."