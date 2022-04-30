Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Penallta players celebrate following their win over Treorchy

Penallta secured the WRU National Plate for the third time in their history with an impressive 34-10 victory over Treorchy at the Principality Stadium.

Earlier in the day Tonna secured a 52-19 victory over Crumlin in the Shield final.

Cousins Jack and Ieuan Pring scored two tries each as Llanharan beat local rivals Bryncethin 32-24 to win the Bowl final.

The Principality Stadium hosts the Senior Women's National Finals Day on Sunday.