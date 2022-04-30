Welsh club rugby results
Welsh club rugby results, 29-30 April, 2022
Indigo Group Premiership
Llandovery 29 - 30 Bridgend
RGC 21 - 30 Aberavon
Admiral National Championship
Beddau 26 - 35 Tata Steel
Cardiff Met 21 - 39 Pontypool
Maesteg Quins 14 - 24 Bargoed
Ystalyfera P - P Ystrad Rhondda
WRU Plate Final
Penallta v Treorchy (17.30 BST)
WRU Bowl Final
Bryncethin 24 - 32 Llanharan
WRU Shield Final
Tonna 52 - 19 Crumlin
Admiral National Leagues
Division 1 East
Brecon P - P Blaenavon
Newbridge 36 - 7 Risca
Division 1 East Central
Rhiwbina P - P St Josephs
Division 1 North
Pwllheli P - P Dinbych
Ruthin P - P Dolgellau
Division 1 West Central
Bonymaen 66 - 5 Bridgend Athletic
Brynamman 39 - 62 Ammanford
Kenfig Hill 50 - 24 Glynneath
Division 1 West
Felinfoel P - P Aberystwyth
Newcastle Emlyn 66 - 0 Penclawdd
Yr Hendy 14 - 25 Llangennech
Division 2 East
Newport HSOB P - P Abergavenny
Pill Harriers 22 - 22 Croesyceiliog
Ynysddu P - P Talywain
Division 2 North
Newtown P - P Abergele
Division 2 West
Fishguard P - P Milford Haven
Kidwelly 22 - 25 Burry Port
Division 3 East A
Garndiffaith P - P Rhymney
Tredegar Ironsides 8 - 17 RTB Ebbw Vale
Usk P - P Abertysswg
Division 3 North
Rhosllanerchrugog P - P Wrexham II
Division 3 West Central A
Bryncoch 14 - 33 Aberavon Green Stars
Nantymoel P - P Cwmllynfell
Vardre P - P Baglan
Division 3 West A
Aberaeron 29 - 0 Llanybydder
Neyland 13 - 21 Lampeter Town
Division 3 East B
Fleur de Lys 22 - 24 Bedwellty
Division 3 East Central B
Hirwaun 12 - 21 Llandaff North
Wattstown P - P Gwernyfed
Division 3 West Central B
Cefn Cribwr P - P Penlan
Crynant P - P Glyncorrwg
Division 3 West B
Betws 12 - 38 Furnace United
Llangadog P - P Penygroes
Trimsaran 29 - 27 Llandeilo
Division 3 West Central C
Cwmgwrach 24 - 41 Cwmtwrch
Fall Bay 6 - 21 Pontycymmer
Pontyates 5 - 70 South Gower
Rhigos P - P Pantyffynnon