Ireland head coach Greg McWilliams admitted to feeling mixed emotions after his side's dramatic last-gasp Women's Six Nations win over Scotland.

Enya Breen's converted try gave the hosts a one-point victory in Belfast when it looked as though they were headed for defeat and the Wooden Spoon.

"I was disappointed today to be honest with you," McWilliams admitted.

"Obviously I'm delighted for my players, it was really important for the momentum and the work they put in."

"You can see their commitment to the jersey and the cause. But we've got a lot of work to do."

In McWilliams' first campaign since taking over from Adam Griggs at the helm, Ireland finished fourth in the table with two wins and three defeats.

Having led at half-time Ireland stumbled in the first 20 minutes of the second half as Scotland took control of the contest, taking a six-point lead thanks to the boot of Helen Nelson.

However, the hosts fought back and were camped inside the Scottish 22 for the final 10 minutes and, having been agonisingly denied on multiple occasions, finally went over through centre Breen who picked herself up to send over the winning conversion.

"I didn't see where the wind was going to be honest so to get the win was great and that just shows the character," McWilliams continued.

"I think I've said this too often recently but you can have a team that can have all the technical and tactical ability. If they don't have that character they won't be successful long term.

"To be successful you need that as your heartbeat, which they have in spades, but now we've got to build the game around that. We've got to be better, we've got to be more accurate."

Ireland looked to this year as the beginning of a new era for the senior women's team after a difficult 2021 on and off the pitch.

Having failed to qualify for the World Cup, Griggs left his post as head coach with a number of senior players including captain Ciara Griffin exiting.

Head coach McWilliams says his playing squad are "gutsy" and "ambitious"

They will be hoping to use their winning conclusion to McWilliam's maiden Six Nations campaign as a springboard for what could be a further five Test matches this year between a summer series and November internationals.

"I think I am where we thought we would be," McWilliams said of his side's progress.

"Maybe we're a bit further down the line than I thought because we've got a gutsy group and that's the heartbeat of any team.

"I'm just excited to get to work on Tuesday and build a really good plan for them that we can develop around the core skills of the game, because without those done repeatedly well you're wasting your time.

"We're a team that are ambitious and we have to get better. The thought now about going on our first ever summer tour is great.

"Two Tests but also I'm looking forward to the summer to get to work, we've got to get better at the rugby basics, we've got to get better around the kicking game and they're the things I'm thinking of now."