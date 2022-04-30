Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

The Sharks are level with Munster on 56 points with one regular season game remaining

United Rugby Championship: Sharks v Connacht Sharks (10) 41 Tries: Grobler 2, Louw, Mbonambi, Roets Cons: Bosch 5 Pens: Bosch 2 Connacht (21) 21 Tries: Thornbury, Blade Con: Fitzgerald Pens: Fitzgerald 3

The Sharks remain on course for a home URC quarter-final after coming from behind to claim a bonus point win over Connacht in Durban.

The Irish province led by 11 points at the break thanks to tries from Gavin Thornbury and Caolin Blade.

However they were held scoreless in the second half as the Sharks ran in four unanswered tries to turn the game on its head.

They face Ulster away in their final regular season match on 20 May.

While in the end the win was delivered with relative comfort, the Sharks made life difficult for themselves in the first half with a lethargic performance.

Having become the first Irish province to win in South Africa this season in last week's impressive 33-30 success over the Lions, Connacht picked up where they left off with a strong opening 40 minutes.

Despite losing John Porch to the sin-bin for a high tackle and falling behind to Gerbrandt Grobler's opening try, the visitors remained composed and went ahead in the 27th minute when Thornbury charged down Jaden Hendrikse's box-kick to score.

Blade sniped through a gap and created a two-on-one with Finlay Bealham to go over for Connacht's second try as they moved into a 21-10 half-time lead.

However the Sharks came out firing after the break with three tries in 14 minutes, first from Marius Louw before Springbok Mbongeni Mbonambi drove over with the help of Siya Kolisi.

Grobler's second close range effort gave the hosts breathing space before Le Roux Roets crossed for a fifth and final try four minutes from time.

Sharks: Fassi; Kok, Tapuai, Louw, Mapimpi; Bosch, Hendrikse; Nche, Mbonambi, Du Toit, Roets, Grobler; Kolisi, Venter, Buthelezi.

Replacements: Van Vuuren, N Mchunu, K Mchunu, Hugo, Labuschagne, Notshe, Williams, Chamberlain.

Connacht: Hansen; Porch, Farrell, Daly, Wootton; Fitzgerald, Blade; Buckley, Heffernan, Bealham, Thornley, Fifita; Prendergast, Oliver, Butler.

Replacements: Tierney-Martin, Duggan, Aungier, Murray, Dowling, Marmion, Carty, O'Halloran.