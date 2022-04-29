Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Tom Channon has scored a club-leading 16 tries this season

Cornish Pirates hooker Tom Channon will retire after his side's Championship Cup quarter-final first leg tie with Bedford on Saturday.

The 31-year-old has been at the club since 2013 and had decided to leave last summer to emigrate to Australia.

But Covid-19 travel rules changed his plans and he re-signed with Pirates after they suffered an injury crisis.

He has scored a club-leading 16 tries in 23 matches this term and Saturday's game will be his 155th for the Pirates.

"Since answering our SOS call at the beginning of the season he had a new lease of life and we have been very grateful," said Cornish Pirates joint head coach Gavin Cattle.

"Obviously, he has had some tough challenges with his knee injuries over the years, but he came through them with determination and has contributed massively both on and off the field.

"As for this year, he deserves enormous credit for what he has achieved, and he has also fully deserved the plaudits that have come his way."