Hallam Amos made his Wales debut aged 19 against Tonga in November 2013

Cardiff full-back Hallam Amos has played his last professional game after a hamstring injury against Munster in the United Rugby Championship.

The Wales back, 27, will miss Cardiff's final three league matches against Zebre, Dragons and Benetton.

Amos announced in October 2021 he would retire at the end of the season to focus on his medical career.

Amos completed his clinical medical exams and told Cardiff and the Welsh Rugby Union he will hang up his boots.

He played the last of his 25 internationals against Argentina at the Principality Stadium in July 2021.

Amos joined Cardiff before the 2019-20 season and scored eight tries in 42 games.

He had previously come through the ranks at the Dragons, where he spent nine years and scored 36 tries in 118 appearances.

Cardiff also lost prop Dillon Lewis to a shoulder injury ahead of Wales' summer three-Test tour to South Africa in July.

Scrum-half Tomos Williams and centre Willis Halaholo are also expected to be out for six weeks, making the Cardiff pair doubts for when Wales take on the Springboks.

Amos was one of several first-team regulars to sustain a significant injury against Munster at Musgrave Park or in training this week.

Rory Thornton came off with a shoulder injury, which is undergoing further tests, while Jarrod Evans suffered a hand fracture, which will rule him out of action for four to six weeks.

Kristian Dacey (hand) and Garyn Smith (calf) are also likely to miss the remainder of the season after sustaining injuries in training.