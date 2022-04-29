Prop Gotovstev comes into the Gloucester line-up as they look to break into the Premiership top four

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Kingsholm Stadium Date: Saturday, 30 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on local BBC local and on the BBC Sport website

Prop Kirill Gotovtsev makes his first start for Gloucester in four months, as the team host Bath in a West country Premiership derby.

Harry Elrington and Jack Singleton also come into an all-changed front row, with Ben Morgan at number eight.

Flanker Sam Underhill returns to Bath's starting XV for the first time in the league since the defeat by Exeter.

Miles Reid partners him in the back row in the side's only other team change.

Gloucester's ambitions to reach the top four were hit last week when they fell to a late defeat at Bristol, their fifth loss in their past six league matches.

They sit in sixth place in the Premiership as it stands, one point behind Northampton in fourth, but with their final two league fixtures of the season coming away at Harlequins and then at home to Saracens.

Bath remain bottom of the table but are only a point behind Worcester, with a game in hand over the Warriors. They have only won once away from home all season and have lost their most recent two Premiership games.

Russian Gotovtsev last started for the Cherry and Whites in the Premiership in December, having joined the team last summer.

Ruan Ackermann switches position to blindside flanker in the only other change from the team that narrowly lost to Bristol.

Reid makes his 50th appearance for Bath, while Underhill has six tries this season, putting him second on the club's try-scoring list for this campaign.

Gloucester head coach George Skivington told BBC Radio Gloucestershire:

"The reality of our position now, we could finish fourth or ninth. There are five teams very, very close to each other and it is what it is.

"From the team who's going to play Bath, there's no point looking past Bath. That's a massive fixture for us and the outcome of that will either push us a little bit forward or push us a little bit back. But that's as far as we're looking.

"We're playing Bath on the weekend, we were obviously disappointed with what happened last weekend and that's our sole focus."

Bath director of rugby Stuart Hooper told BBC Radio Bristol:

"They'll be prepped, they'll be ready and they're obviously pushing for a top four. George has done a fantastic job there, built on what would have been a disappointing year for them last year.

"Their driving maul has been outstanding and they've built a pack that really can threaten anyone in the Premiership so it's going to be a big challenge for us.

"Those wingers, the speed they've got in the back line, is only useful if you make the space and I think their pack has been outstanding at making the space, whether that be from a set-piece or from ball carries.

"There's a big opportunity for us to try and stop some of that momentum, stop some of that forward power and then close them down in the back. It's a good formula they've got going

Gloucester: Carreras, Rees-Zammit, Harris, Atkinson, Thorley; Hastings, Chapman; Elrington, Singleton, Gotovtsev, Clarke, Alemanno, Ackermann, Ludlow (capt), Morgan.

Replacements: Socino, Ford-Robinson, Balmain, Davidson, Reid, Meehan, Twelvetrees, Seabrook.

Bath: De Glanville, Cokanasiga, Joseph, Clark, Muir; Cipriani, Spencer; Morozov, Dunn, Stuart, Williams, Ewels, Reid, Underhill, Faletau.

Replacements: Du Toit, Cordwell, Fia, Richards, Coetzee, Fox, Bailey, Butt.