Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Siwan Lillicrap will start in the second row against Italy to accommodate Sioned Harries' return in the back row

Women's Six Nations: Wales v Italy Venue: Cardiff Arms Park Date: Saturday, 30 April Time:12:00 BST Coverage: Watch live on S4C, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and later on demand. Listen live on BBC Radio Wales and via BBC Sport website and app. Report on BBC Sport website and app.

Captain Siwan Lillicrap hopes Wales can end their Six Nations campaign with "smiles on faces" and make the nation proud.

Victory over Italy on Saturday would secure Wales' best finish in the tournament since the Triple Crown-winning class of 2009.

Bonus-point wins over Ireland and Scotland this year were followed by heavy defeats to England and France.

"It is really important we finish with a good performance," said Lillicrap.

"I am looking forward to one last opportunity to showcase our capabilities, what we have been working on and finishing on a high... hopefully the result will look after itself."

Ioan Cunningham has made eight starting changes to that side that lost to France, with impact replacements like Sioned Harries, Kelsey Jones, Donna Rose and Ffion Lewis getting their chance.

Lillicrap says the alterations are a sign of the squad's strength in depth - something Wales has not had in previous years.

"The competition is healthy, girls are putting their hands up and have trained well throughout the campaign," she said.

Wales have been slow starters in this campaign and had to come from behind in both their victories over Ireland and Scotland. But they showed in the first half against England and the second against France they are capable of competing with the world's best teams.

"It is tough not starting as well as we would have liked," added Lillicrap.

"You are chasing the game and find yourself on the back foot defending and that is hard.

"Our aim is to get momentum and play the style of rugby that we want to play, with freedom and confidence."

This Six Nations carries even more significance as it comes in a World Cup year, and Lillicrap says victory over Italy would give Wales a huge boost heading into that tournament.

"Let's finish strong, finish with confidence and leave nothing out there," she said.

"We all want to be able to look each other in the eye after the game having given everything we possibly could."