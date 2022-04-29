Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Gabriel Oghre scored two of Wasps' six tries in the 41-12 win over Worcester

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Brentford Community Stadium Date: Sunday, 1 May Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

London Irish make 13 changes from the side that reached the Premiership Cup final on Tuesday night.

Only centre Curtis Rona and lock George Nott remain in the starting XV from the team who began the 59-20 semi-final hammering of league leaders Leicester.

Wasps start the day a point behind Irish in what looks a six-team battle for one remaining play-off place.

Visiting boss Lee Blackett makes three changes from Wasps's sixth straight win in all competitions last weekend.

England contender Gabriel Oghre, who came off the bench against Worcester to score two tries on Saturday, starts at hooker, while flanker Tom Willis, another replacement who got on the scoresheet last week, also comes in, with Alfie Barbeary unavailable.

Former Worcester scrum-half Francois Hougaard comes in on the wing in the position in which he won a lot of his international caps for South Africa.

After keeping their own play-off hopes alive with six tries in a 42-14 win at Newcastle last Friday night, Irish ran in another nine tries in Tuesday's 59-20 semi-final romp at Leicester's expense.

But Wasps have won eight of their last 11 Premiership meetings with the Exiles - and have not lost an away match to Irish since February 2013.

London Irish director of rugby Declan Kidney:

"Sunday will be our last home fixture in the Gallagher Premiership, so we want to put our best foot forward in front of our supporters.

"Wasps are a good outfit finding good form in the business end of the season.

"We know that they will present a tough challenge, but it's one that we are looking forward to."

Wasps coach Lee Blackett:

"With new faces coming back, there doesn't seem to be an end-of-season feel to us at all. It all seems pretty fresh.

We've got two competitions and we will be going flat out in every single game from now on. There is no priority. You want to be winning both.

"There were some really good performances. We gelled a little bit better as well, but I still think there's loads more in us."

London Irish: Parton; Rowe, Rona, Van Rensburg, Hassell-Collins; Jackson, Phipps; Goodrick-Clarke, Creevy, Hoskins, Nott, Simmons, Rogerson (capt), Pearson, O'Brien.

Replacements: Cornish, Gigena, Parker, Mafi, Tuisue, White, Joseph, Arundell.

Wasps: Kibirige; Hougaard, Fekitoa, Gopperth, Bassett; Atkinson, Robson; West, Oghre, Alo, Launchbury (capt), Stooke, Shields, J Willis, T Willis.

Replacements: Frost, Harris, Millar-Mills, Gaskell, Young, Porter, Umaga, Odogwu.