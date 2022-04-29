Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Dragons academy product Joe Davies made his first senior appearance in 2013

URC: Zebre v Dragons Venue: Stadio Lanfranchi, Parma Date: Saturday, 30 April Time: 15:05 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C via iPlayer. Match report and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, from 18:00 BST, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online and later on demand .

Dragons will be without four of their Wales forwards for Saturday's trip to Zebre.

Will Rowlands, Leon Brown, Elliot Dee and Aaron Wainwright all miss out after picking up injuries in last weekend's derby defeat to Scarlets.

Joe Davies comes in the second row to play his 100th game for the region.

Wales back rower Taine Basham returns to number eight, while Chris Coleman packs down at prop.

Rhodri Williams replaces Gonzalo Bertranou at scrum-half as the other change.

His opposite number Dave Sisi returns to captain Zebre in their final home game of the season, while Jimmy Tuivaiti comes into a reshuffled back row.

Zebre are bottom of the United Rugby Championship with Dragons one place above them.

The Italian side have not won a game since beating Dragons in Parma in February 2021.

Dragons' only victory in any competition since early October was 38-27 at Scarlets in the United Rugby Championship earlier this month.

Dragons Director of Rugby, Dean Ryan said: "We're looking forward to the fixture in Italy and know we need to improve on last weekend to get the right result.

"We were disappointed with our error rate against Scarlets and, when we got into the lead, we were not good enough to close out the game.

"We know that Zebre will look to pressure us at the drive. We know what is coming and have got to perform better to get the result we all want."

Zebre: Junior Laloifi; Jacopo Trulla, Erich Cronje, Enrico Lucchin, Simone Gesi; Antonio Rizzi, Chris Cook; Danilp Fischetti, Luca Bigi, Ion Neculai, Dave Sisi (capt) Andrea Zambonin, Maxime Mbanda, Jimmy Tuivaiti, Taina Fox-Matamua

Replacements: Giampietro Ribaldi, Paolo Buonfiglio, Eduardo Bello, Gabriele Venditti, Luca Andreani, Alessandro Fusco, Tim O'Malley, Michelangelo Biodelli.

Dragons: Jordan Williams, Rio Dyer, Adam Warren, Jack Dixon, Jared Rosser, Sam Davies, Rhodri Williams; Aki Seiuli, Taylor Davies, Chris Coleman, Joe Davies, Ben Carter, Harri Keddie (capt), Ben Fry, Taine Basham.

Replacements: James Benjamin, Josh Reynolds, Mesake Doge, Huw Taylor, Lennon Greggains, Lewis Jones, Will Reed, Josh Lewis.

Referee: Chris Busby (IRFU)

Assistants: Riccardo Angelucci & Dario Merli (FIR)

TMO: Stefano Roscini (FIR)