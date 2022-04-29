Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Adam Beard's 2021 British and Irish Lions call-up came after Alun Wyn Jones injured a shoulder in the warm-up game against Japan

United Rugby Championship: Ospreys v Scarlets Venue: Swansea.com Stadium Date: Saturday, 30 April Kick-off: 17:15 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Sport online; Match report and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, from 18:00 BST, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online and later on demand.

Wales lock Adam Beard will become the latest member of the Ospreys' 100 club in Saturday's United Rugby Championship (URC) match against Scarlets.

Beard made his regional debut at 18 and eight years later will notch up his century of appearances.

"To reach 100 games for my home region is something special and a dream come true," said Beard.

"It is something I am immensely proud of and my family are as well, they are coming down on the weekend to support."

Beard, 26, feels facing the Scarlets at home is the perfect fixture to commemorate his achievement.

"It probably does not get better," said Beard.

"We know the history that goes behind the Ospreys and Scarlets in west Wales and I can't wait.

"We have spoken about it within the squad this week and some guys probably have not experienced a big crowd in Swansea.

"When there are no crowds it is not the same, so hopefully we get massive support."

This weekend's attendance should be boosted by the fact that here is actually some jeopardy on this game, with the sides battling it out to finish as the top Welsh region.

The winners will land the URC's Welsh shield, but more importantly they will secure Heineken Champions Cup qualification for next season.

If Ospreys lose this weekend, they know that prize will go to Scarlets.

"We know what is on the game," added Beard, who has played 34 internationals for Wales.

"We want to be in Champions Cup rugby next season and we know how big the match is.

"Scarlets have had a good run recently, they have got dangerous guys out wide we have to be wary of.

"They have a couple of key men in the pack who have been proper leaders for them.

"We pride ourselves on the set-piece and they pride themselves on the set-piece, so it's going to be a good challenge on the weekend."

Alun Wyn Jones and Adam Beard are Ospreys, Wales and British and Irish Lions second-row colleagues

Beard will be the second Wales lock to achieve a memorable Ospreys milestone after Alun Wyn Jones reached 250 appearances in the 22-6 win at Cardiff last weekend.

"It's always special to pack down with Al, I've played a lot of games with Al now, so I know what he's about," added Beard.

"It was an amazing milestone last week. He's Mr Ospreys, unbelievable."

Jones found himself at the centre of controversy last month after he was brought back for his 150th Wales international appearance in the shock Six Nations defeat against Italy.

The 36-year-old had not played for five months after damaging a shoulder against New Zealand in October 2021 but was chosen to pack down with Beard at the expense of the in-form Will Rowlands.

The subsequent defeat prompted questions about Jones' selection.

"It's tough," said Beard. "Supporters have a right to have their own opinions, but if you look at Al, he stepped back in, he did his job fully.

"He was always going to give a 100% and he wears his heart on his sleeve and puts the performances in.

"Al didn't need to do any talking. He did it all on the pitch. He put that performance in which warranted his selection for the game."

After the domestic season finishes, Wales face a punishing three-Test trip to face world champions South Africa in July, with Wayne Pivac's side already written off.

Beard is defiant about Wales' chances.

"It'll be a tough challenge but one you relish," he added.

"They're a team we always compete well against, but it's a good opportunity to go out there and produce a shock.

"Everyone's ruling us out, but Wales would prefer to be underdogs and we can go out there, give our all and cause an upset."