Sioned Harries and Alex Callender celebrate Wales' 24-19 win over Scotland

Women's Six Nations: Wales v Italy Venue: Cardiff Arms Park Date: Saturday, 30 April Time: 12:00 BST Coverage: Watch live on S4C, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and later on demand. Listen live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Sounds and via BBC Sport website and app. Report on BBC Sport website and app.

For Alex Callender there is no bigger honour than pulling on the Wales jersey, but to do it alongside partner Sioned Harries makes the occasion even more special.

The Worcester Warriors back rowers make a rare start together in the pack for Wales against Italy on Saturday in the Women's Six Nations, having previously been preferred as impact replacements.

"I am so excited to go out and showcase what we can do," Callender told BBC Sport Wales.

Harries has been resurgent in this campaign, having returned from two years away from the international set-up.

She put in a player of the match performance as a replacement against Scotland and scored a late try off the bench against France last weekend.

Callender said she is so proud of the way Harries has fought her way back into the squad and put herself in contention for a fourth World Cup.

"She's been amazing hasn't she? She has come back in, worked really hard to get to where she is at this point," she said.

"From the bench she has made a huge impact, she's scored, brought that real energy and real vibe about her.

"It's really good to have her back in the squad. We get to start together, so I am really looking forward to it and excited to play alongside her."

Italy come into the game in Cardiff off the back of a 20-13 win over Scotland, but Wales are looking to end on a high - a fine start to the campaign with wins over Ireland and Scotland spoiled by subsequent defeats to France and England.

"Italy are going to be on a real high coming from that performance against Scotland, but it's about us sticking to our processes and just having that belief in one another because when we do, we are a real good side," Callender said.

"We can't have that from the first to the 60th minute, we have to have it from the first to the 80th."

Back row 'Jack Russell' showing pedigree

Callender, like Harries, is one of the few players in the Wales squad without a professional or retainer contract.

She is currently studying to be a teacher, but admits she would happily put that on hold should one be offered.

"I was a bit nervous coming into the Six Nations campaign," she admits, "contracts had been given out and they already had a head start.

"I just want to go out and prove I can be the best I can be where I am at the moment.

"I would play for my country for no money - it doesn't bother me. It's the passion, it's what I love doing."

She is looking to cement her starting place in a competitive Wales back row.

"It's really exciting. It's about going out there, having no regrets and putting my hand up for the last game and then the World Cup," she said.

"I feel like I have no fear. I am probably one of the smallest in this pack.

"I get compared to a little Jack Russell. I don't really know how to take that. You just have to go out there and back your own ability.

"To have that starting seven shirt, I am so proud and honoured."

Sioned Harries has won 62 caps for Wales, while Alex Callender has 17

Harries starts at eight against Italy, with captain Siwan Lillicrap moving into the second row to accommodate her.

"I'm very excited, I'm chuffed," Harries said, admitting she was disappointed to be on the bench in a couple of the games.

"Nevertheless I've always taken the opportunity and... I've performed to the best of my ability and for the sake of the team.

"I just hope now, with awarding me with a start at the weekend I can do my best for the team."

Harries added that the squad is aware the performances have been mixed this campaign, but they are determined to finish on a high.

"Italy have previously been termed our 'banana skin', we've lost to them a couple of times before, but if we put in a performance this weekend we can finish third," she said.

"It would be a great impact for Wales women's rugby and a great improvement from the wooden spoon."