Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Andrew will take his tally of Pirates matches to 200 if he plays in both legs of their upcoming Championship Cup tie with Bedford

Long-serving Cornish Pirates prop Jack Andrew has signed a new one-year contract at the Championship club.

The 31-year-old first moved to the club from Plymouth Albion nine years ago and has played 198 times for the Pirates.

Andrew has featured in 21 matches this season, scoring a try in a 52-17 win over Nottingham in January.

"It is fantastic news that someone with Jack's experience has signed for us again," said Cornish Pirates joint-head coach Alan Paver.

"Jack knows the Pirates way, the Pirates culture, and has been a huge force for the club both on and off the pitch. We are delighted to see him here for another year."