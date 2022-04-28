Jack Andrew: Cornish Pirates prop signs new contract
Long-serving Cornish Pirates prop Jack Andrew has signed a new one-year contract at the Championship club.
The 31-year-old first moved to the club from Plymouth Albion nine years ago and has played 198 times for the Pirates.
Andrew has featured in 21 matches this season, scoring a try in a 52-17 win over Nottingham in January.
"It is fantastic news that someone with Jack's experience has signed for us again," said Cornish Pirates joint-head coach Alan Paver.
"Jack knows the Pirates way, the Pirates culture, and has been a huge force for the club both on and off the pitch. We are delighted to see him here for another year."