Jordan Williams has scored 13 tries for Dragons

Dragons full-back Jordan Williams has committed his future to the region after signing a new deal.

Williams, 28, joined the region from Bristol in 2018 and has made 51 appearances for the region.

"It's been a frustrating season at times for me due to injury," said Williams.

"I'm now looking forward to finishing this campaign strongly and taking that momentum into next year."

Williams started his career with Scarlets before moving to Bristol in 2016.

He also played for Wales Under-20s during their 2013 Junior World Cup campaign.

"Jordan brings real threat in open field for us and is an important player as we look to build and move forward," said Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan.

"It's been a mixed year for him in terms of injury, but we want him back playing regular rugby, so we're delighted he has re-signed with us.

"Our challenge is to increase depth and Jordan is crucial to that, ensuring he keeps pushing on and raising his levels.

"Jordan can get even better and we're excited that he will do that as a Dragon in the coming seasons."