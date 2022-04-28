Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Gareth Thomas made his Ospreys debut in 2014 and has played 96 games for the region, scoring two tries

Wales prop Gareth Thomas has signed a new three-year deal to stay with Ospreys.

Thomas, 28, made his international debut against Canada in July 2021 and has won 10 caps.

"For the last two years, I have worked hard to improve my game and that has seen me develop as a player and got me to where I am now," said Thomas.

"The exciting bit for me is that I feel there is still more to come."

Thomas is one of two Wales loosehead props who will be at the region next season alongside Nicky Smith, with Rhodri Jones leaving for Dragons.

"The Ospreys is where I want to be and I am where I want to be in my career, I am just excited about the next few years," added Thomas.

"Competing for places with the international looseheads at the Ospreys over the last eight years has led to me becoming an international player myself."

Thomas has highlighted the role of Ospreys head coach Toby Booth and former Wales coach Duncan Jones who is a member of the regional coaching staff.

"Toby came in and gave me an opportunity and that's all I wanted, I have been able to show what I can offer the team," added Thomas.

"Duncan Jones has been great for all of the front rowers and his experience has pushed us to be better players."

Ospreys head coach Booth added: "Seeing Gareth earn his Wales call-up is a real testament to his hard work and the programme we are running at the Ospreys.

"He has bought into and flourished in the environment here. He is an example of a modern loosehead prop, demonstrated by his dominance at set piece and dynamic actions around the field."