Bath have signed fly-half Piers Francis from Premiership rivals Northampton for the 2022-23 season.

Francis, who also plays at centre, joined Saints in 2017 and has made 64 appearances for the club.

The 31-year-old made his England debut the same year and played at the 2019 World Cup, where he picked up the last of his nine international caps.

Francis started his career in New Zealand and had spells with Edinburgh and Doncaster before joining Saints.

"With the players the club currently has and the ones that have been recruited, it is an exciting fresh start for me," Francis said.

"Every time I have played at the Rec you feel the buzz from the supporters. I can't wait to play in front of them and help the club progress."