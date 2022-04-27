Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Tom Howe scored Worcester's first try with this impressive effort in the right corner.

Premiership Rugby Cup Gloucester 25 (18) Tries: Jordan, Morris, Morgan Cons: Barton 2 Pens: Barton 2 Worcester 39 (14) Tries: Howe, Simpson 2, Van der Merwe, Penalty, Annett Cons: Smith 2 Pens: Shillcock

A Duhan van der Merwe-inspired Worcester came from behind to beat Gloucester and reach their first ever Premiership Rugby Cup final.

Gloucester led at half-time through tries from Cameron Jordan and Jake Morris, but Tom Howe and Gareth Simpson scores kept Warriors in the game.

Van der Merwe scored, and assisted another Simpson try in the second half, to turn the semi-final in their favour.

A penalty try and late Niall Annett score saw Warriors home.

The result means Worcester will play London Irish in the final at the Brentford Community Stadium on 17 May, after they beat Leicester on Tuesday.

Worcester picked a far more experienced team than Gloucester, naming regular first-team players like British and Irish Lion Van der Merwe and Sione Valianu.

But it was a young Gloucester side, featuring 18 academy products in their matchday 23, who were more convincing in a captivating first half.

Jordan and Morris' first-half tries, earned through disciplined and relentless forward work, was met with an error-strewn Worcester, relying on counter-attacks and the individual brilliance of Howe and Simpson.

Simpson's tries either side of half-time proved vital to Worcester's win

The game changed completely after half-time, with Worcester playing with structure and control and George Skivington's Gloucester making the mistakes.

Van der Merwe was involved twice as Simpson ran in early in the second half, before using his power straight from the line-out to take Warriors into the lead.

The penalty try was followed by a Ben Morgan score for Gloucester which threatened to set up a blockbuster finish.

But Annett's late try in the corner sealed Worcester's victory in what was an entertaining and exciting semi-final at Kingsholm, full of running rugby and endeavour.

Gloucester will return to fighting for a Premiership play-off spot as they face Bath on Saturday, while Worcester host Saracens this weekend.

Gloucester: Moyle; A Morgan, Hillman-Cooper, Kveseladze, Morris; Barton, Varney; Knight, Walker, Ford-Robinson, Clark, Jordan, Thomas, Clement, Bartlett.

Replacements: Blake, Adkins, O'Connor, Nixon, Gray, Jones, Adderly-Jones, Dunn.

Worcester: Heward, Howe, Hearle, Atkinson, Van der Merwe, F Smith, Simpson, Waller, Miller, Owlett, A Kitchener, Scott, Forsythe, Lewis, Vailanu.

Replacements: Annett, Owen, Judge, G Kitchener, Hatherell, Wynn, Shillcock, Venter.

Referee: Hamish Smales (RFU).