Matt Symons is planning to start a new career in real estate after he retires from rugby union

Harlequins lock Matt Symons has announced that he will retire at the end of the season.

Symons has played over 80 times for Quins since joining in 2018, helping them win last year's Premiership title.

The 32-year-old has also had spells at Wasps, London Irish and the Chiefs in New Zealand, who he captained.

Reflecting on his decision, Symons told the club: external-link "There comes a natural time for every rugby player to hang up their boots."

Symons started out at Saracens' academy at the age of five, before leaving to pursue rowing, a dream which was curtailed by an arm injury.

"I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunities I've been given through professional rugby," he said, describing the 2021 title win as his "most cherished rugby memory", ahead of starting a new career in real estate in London.

"I'm now really excited to shift into a new working environment, where I can hopefully add value using some of the skills developed through elite sport."

Director of rugby performance Billy Millard added: "Matt has been an absolute warrior since he joined us four years ago.

"He is one of rugby's good guys."