O'Toole was sent off with 15 minutes remaining in Ulster's second leg European defeat by Toulouse

Ulster prop Tom O'Toole has been suspended for three weeks after his red card against Toulouse was upheld in an independent disciplinary hearing.

The Ireland international was dismissed for a dangerous tackle on Anthony Jelonch in the 65th minute of Ulster's Champions Cup second leg defeat by Toulouse.

It was determined that six weeks was the appropriate ban, but a 50% mitigation was applied on account of O'Toole's guilty plea and clear disciplinary record.

His suspension will end on 9 June, but O'Toole could be free to play from 2 June should he apply for and complete a World Rugby coaching intervention.

The red card proved costly for Ulster, who surrendered their lead in the tie as Antoine Dupont's late try sent the defending French champions through with a one-point aggregate defeat.

Meanwhile O'Toole's team-mate Michael Lowry has received a citing commissioner warning for an aerial tackle on opposite number Thomas Ramos in the same game, for which he was not shown a card.

Ulster's attentions are now solely on the United Rugby Championship, where they have fallen to fifth having lost their last three league matches.

The province face Edinburgh away on Saturday before they conclude the regular season at home to the Sharks on 20 May.