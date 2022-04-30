Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Women's Six Nations: Wales v Italy Wales (0) 8 Try : Bevan Pen: Wilkins Italy (7) 10 Try: Barattin Con: Sillari Pen: Sillari

Wales' Six Nations campaign ended in an anti-climax with a narrow defeat to Italy in Cardiff.

The Azzurre took advantage of two first-half yellow cards which allowed scrum-half Sara Barattin to score.

Wales looked to have clinched it with a late Keira Bevan try, but Michela Sillari won it at the death with a penalty.

Wales still celebrate their best tournament finish in 13 years, having secured third place.

It outlines their progress as a newly-professional outfit, having finished the last two Six Nations without a win.

Italy could finish the day in fourth if Ireland fail to beat Scotland.

Wales head coach Ioan Cunningham had made eight starting changes to the side defeated by France.

The emphasis in the build-up this week had been the need to start well, having been branded 'Cunningham's Comeback Kids' after their opening victories over Ireland and Scotland.

Alisha Butchers, who had been one of Wales' stand-out players of the campaign, made a clean break into Italy's 22 in the first couple of minutes to show their intent.

Wales continued to enjoy early possession and dominance at the scrum, and twice Lisa Neumann threatened to score on the wing, but Italy's defence scrambled well.

The home side's frustration grew as they failed to convert pressure into points, while Italy seemed quite happy slowing the ball down at the breakdown, knowing their time would come.

That time was on the 20-minute mark when fly-half Robyn Wilkins, preferred this week to Elinor Snowsill, was show a yellow card for a high tackle. It could have easily been a red.

A minute later, referee Amber McLachlan was back in front of the big screen with the TMO Claire Hodnett, Sioned Harries under the spotlight this time.

Her tackle was almost a carbon copy of Wilkins' and the number eight was sent to keep her company in the sin-bin.

Italy's match winner, centre Michela Sillari takes on Lleucu George

Italy looked to press home their two-player advantage, but Wales' scrum twice repelled their attack and held up the ball when the Azzurre did cross the line.

The heroic defence finally showed a crack allowing Barattin to dash through for the game's opening try.

Wilkins and Harries returned to the field after Sillari slotted over the conversion.

Wales looked to regather themselves and finish the half with a flourish, but they headed down the tunnel wondering how they had not got on the scoreboard.

It would also prove to be the last contribution from skipper Siwan Lillicrap, who was replaced by Natalia John in the second row.

Italy came out with their tails up and enjoyed a good spell of pressure as Wales struggled to clear their lines.

But the crowd, which had been quiet in the first half, started to get behind their team as Cunningham introduced his impact replacements.

Hooker Carys Phillips was brought on to steady the line-out, Keira Bevan to add some tempo at scrum-half, while there was a first appearance of the campaign for the hugely exciting Lleucu George who, slotted in at centre to add another kicking option.

There was also a warm welcome for experienced prop Caryl Thomas, who returned to international rugby after a lengthy lay-off with concussion.

Replacement scrum-half Keira Bevan crosses for Wales

Wales once again enjoyed spells of possession as they looked to get players such as wing Jasmine Joyce on the ball, but they could find no way through the blue wall as the clock began to run down.

Not even their driving line-out, Wales' deadliest weapon of the campaign, could get them over the whitewash as they conceded a penalty.

They eventually settled for three points with 10 minutes to go, Wilkins slotting over a penalty.

The game ended with a series of penalty scrums to Wales as they went in search of a winning score, and that score would come courtesy of Bevan after an offload from Harries.

Wilkins missed the conversion, to set up a tense final couple of minutes, but the 3,373 crowd rallied their team.

But there was to be one more, final dramatic turn as Italy won a penalty in the 79th minute.

Step forward one of the tournament's finest kickers in Sillari, who despite the boos kept her composure to win it for Italy.

Wales captain Siwan Lillicrap told BBC Sport Wales:

"We absolutely should have won today... for the first 20 minutes we were all over them but didn't convert any points.

"We got over, we got ahead but the way we finished is heart wrenching.

"But we win together and we lose together and we fought to the death there."

Italy head coach Andrea Di Giandomenico said:

"I am really proud for the players, I think it was a very tough game today.

"The championship did not start in the best way for us, so we had to work hard together.

"We know Michaela [Sillari]. She's the ice girl and it's important and part of the skills of the players [to keep calm] so we ae happy."

Wales: Niamh Terry; Lisa Neumann, Hannah Jones, Kerin Lake, Jasmine Joyce; Robyn Wilkins, Ffion Lewis; Cara Hope, Kelsey Jones, Donna Rose, Siwan Lillicrap (capt), Gwen Crabb, Alisha Butchers, Alex Callender, Sioned Harries.

Replacements: Carys Phillips,Caryl Thomas, Cerys Hale, Natalia John, Bethan Lewis, Keira Bevan, Lleucu George, Kayleigh Powell.

Italy: Manuela Furlan (capt); Aura Muzzo, Michela Sillari, Beatrice Rigoni, Maria Magatti; Veronica Madia, Sara Barattin; Silvia Turani, Melissa Bettoni, Lucia Gai, Valeria Fedrighi, Giordana Duca, Beatrice Veronese, Ilaria Arrighetti, Elisa Giordano.

Replacements: Vittoria Vecchini, Gai Maris, Sara Seye, Sara Tounesi, Isabella Locatelli, Francesca Granzotto, Alyssa D'Inca, Vittoria Ostuni Munuzzi.