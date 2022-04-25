Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sara Hunter suffered a rib injury during England's win over Ireland

Women's Six Nations: France v England Venue: Stade Jean Dauger, Bayonne Date: Saturday, 30 April Kick-off: 14:15 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC Two and live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

England captain Sarah Hunter will miss Saturday's Grand Slam decider against France with a rib injury.

The veteran number eight has been forced to withdraw from the squad after suffering the injury in the 69-0 victory over Ireland.

Hunter, 36, will still travel to France and join the squad to support preparations in an off-field capacity.

Both sides have won their opening four games of the tournament, with the Grand Slam on the line in Bayonne.

Speaking after Sunday's win over Ireland, Hunter said England could not "lose their way" against France.

"We got off to a good start [against Ireland]," Hunter added.

"We just then lost our way a bit. We need to find a way of getting that start and maintaining it.

"Our enforced errors and penalties at the breakdown relieved that pressure then we had to build it again. We can't afford to do that in the game against France."

England may also be without Poppy Cleall after she suffered a soft-tissue injury in the win over Ireland.