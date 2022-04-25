Facundo Gigena: London Irish prop available for semi-final after red card rescinded
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
London Irish prop Facundo Gigena is available for tonight's Premiership Rugby Cup semi-final against Leicester Tigers after having his red card overturned.
Gigena and Gary Graham were sent off for fighting in the Exiles' 42-14 Premiership win at Newcastle Falcons on Friday.
Falcons back row Graham has also had his red card rescinded.
The Scot is available for his side's next match at Sale on Friday.
Irish and Leicester meet tonight at Brentford Community Stadium before Gloucester host Worcester to decide the cup finalists.
League leaders Leicester did the double over Irish this season, who are currently seventh in the table, and have completed their Premiership season.
- Has the FA Cup lost its significance? The Sports Desk talks to managers and fans to find out
- 'You can't just walk away, they'll kill you': Follow the police tackling county lines drug dealing in Devon