Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Tian Schoeman's time at Bath has been hampered by a knee injury

Newcastle Falcons will sign fly-half Tian Schoeman from Bath on a three-year contract from next season.

The South African, 30, is already on Tyneside in readiness for the move, as he recovers from a knee injury picked up with the Blue, Black and Whites.

Ex-Cheetahs, Bulls and Bordeaux stand-off Schoeman will add depth to the Falcons' halves division once fit.

"I'll be up here rehabbing my knee and making sure everything is right for the start of pre-season," Schoeman said.

Coincidentally, Schoeman's initial season-ending injury in March 2021 came against the Falcons at Kingston Park and required surgery.

He has consulted former team-mates Philip van der Walt and Louis Schreuder about the move, with the latter heading in the opposite direction as he joins Bath for 2022-23.

"They've spoken really highly about the Falcons," Schoeman added. "I'm really looking forward to playing here, and having had more than a year at Bath I'm gradually getting used to the British weather."

Director of rugby Dean Richards told the club website: external-link "Tian is a quality player who brings the skill set and attacking ambition that we want from a fly-half.

"He has performed to a consistently high level over a number of years, and despite suffering an injury setback at Bath he has been working incredibly hard to ensure he starts with us in good condition and with a clean bill of health."