Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Elvis Taione has won 29 international caps for Tonga

Hooker Elvis Taione has signed a one-year contract extension with Ospreys.

The Tongan international joined the Welsh region last summer from Exeter Chiefs, where he had won both the European Champions Cup and the English Premiership.

The 38-year-old has played 14 games for Ospreys this season.

"The body feels good and the fire still burns and I have really enjoyed the boys and the environment at the Ospreys," said Taione.

"I am still a competitive person and there is a real competition for places here and that drives me and the standards here.

"All the things I heard about the Ospreys and Swansea are true and the desire among all the players here is to improve and to be the best we can be.

"There are some really talented youngsters in the squad and giving them advice or guidance to help them develop has been one part of my role I have enjoyed."

Taione was part of Tonga's 2015 World Cup squad and played Super Rugby for the Western Force and the Waratahs in Australia before moving to the northern hemisphere.

Toby Booth, Ospreys head coach, said: "Elvis' experience and mentality around our forward play has been exactly what we wanted and the reason we signed him.

"He brings a tough mentality and a quiet authority with a willingness to share his experience with the squad."