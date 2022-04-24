Close menu

Women's Six Nations: England 69-0 Ireland

By Becky GreyBBC Sport at Welford Road

From the section Rugby Union

TikTok Women's Six Nations: England v Ireland
England: (10) 69
Tries: Davies 2, Bern, Packer, Thompson 2, Cleall 2, Botterman, Kildunne 2; Cons: Scarratt 5, Harrison 2
Ireland: (0) 0

England produced another dominant Women's Six Nations victory as they beat Ireland 69-0 in front of a second successive record crowd.

Depleted Ireland's brave defence kept England to two tries in the first half.

The Red Roses came out stronger after the break, rewarding the crowd with another nine tries to set up a Grand Slam decider in France on Saturday.

The 15,836 Welford Road fans surpassed the record of 14,689 for a ticketed England home game set in Gloucester.

England's Emily Scarratt celebrated her 100th cap in her home town of Leicester with 10 points from the tee.

It is a 22nd victory in a row for world number ones England as they chase a fourth successive Six Nations title before October's World Cup.

Troublesome Ireland restrict England to slow start

Most of the pre-match talked had centred around two things: Scarratt's 100th cap and Ireland's expected struggles with many of their starting players away with the sevens side.

Scarratt's celebrations went as planned with her home town giving her an incredible welcome as she took to the pitch alone before the anthems.

But in the first half, Ireland did not stick to their allotted role of underdogs. It looked as if they might when Lark Davies then Abbie Ward went over for the hosts in the first six minutes.

Ward's score was ruled out for an earlier forward pass from Leanne Infante to Sarah Bern, and from there Ireland slowed England's charge.

Although a record crowd cheered England's every move, Ireland won a string of penalties at the scrum and were especially troublesome at the breakdown.

Their heroic defence was evident in the 134 tackles made in the first half, with hooker Neve Jones leading the charge on the floor as she won two of the side's five turnovers.

Occasionally England's professional pace - pushed by scrum-half Infante on her 50th cap - was too much for amateur side Ireland to cope with but the Red Roses made uncharacteristically sloppy errors as their running attack stuttered.

With selection for the Grand Slam decider and October's World Cup on England head coach Simon Middleton's mind, wing Jess Breach will rue the dropped balls that brought two of the Red Roses' runs to an end.

England were forced to rely on their forwards as Bern touched down in another rolling maul before Ireland fought back.

The visitors' first attack came after 20 minutes and resulted in a penalty in front of the posts which fly-half Nicole Cronin missed in swirling wind.

Helena Rowland, making her first start at full-back, was the star of England's attack but it is the second game in a row that the Red Roses have made a slow start, something they will not be able to afford against France.

While the nine penalties conceded by England were probably enough to prompt a rousing half-time team talk, Ireland managing to keep their hosts to two tries in 40 minutes constitutes a big win for the visitors.

England attack reignited

Whatever was said in the Red Roses changing room clearly worked. They immediately made their passes stick after the break and flanker Marlie Packer produced a try-scoring run down the left that would feature in any winger's highlights reel.

Then wing Breach, unlucky with injuries in the past year, left the field holding her head after a clash of heads with Dorothy Wall that resulted in a yellow card for the Ireland flanker.

Taking advantage of England's extra player, Davies dove over from short range for her second try before Rowland once again stole the limelight.

The full-back held off several Ireland defenders and sent a long pass right for Lydia Thompson to score.

The onslaught continued as replacement Poppy Cleall, with a point to prove after being demoted to the bench, battered her way through four Irish tacklers to score.

England then opted for another rolling maul just to check it was still working and, despite valiant Irish defence, the Red Roses' fresh legs helped them over the line as replacement prop Hannah Botterman scored.

Things continued to worsen for the visitors as wing Eimear Considine was taken from the field on a stretcher and Cleall claimed a second try straight after.

Ellie Kildunne put in an impressive solo effort down the left wing, darting inside one Irish tackle and round another to score.

Scarratt then left the field - to cheers as loud as those that greeted her - for a head injury assessment after a clash with Ireland's Sene Naoupu, who was given a red card.

Scarratt later returned having passed the assessment, but Cleall was not so fortunate as she hobbled from the field with what looked like a leg injury.

England have won all four of their Six Nations games by more than 50 points thanks to devastating late flurries and they delivered once more as both Kildunne and Thompson went over again to complete another ruthless victory.

Player of the match - Marlie Packer

Marlie Packer runs with the ball
As well as scoring her impressive try, England flanker Marlie Packer made 125 metres and 19 carries - more than any of her team-mates

Line-ups

England: Rowland; Thompson, Scarratt, Aitchison, Breach; Harrison, Infante; Cornborough, Davies, Bern, Aldcroft, Ward, Matthews, Packer, Hunter (capt).

Replacements: Cokayne, Botterman, Muir, Galligan, Cleall, Hunt, Reed, Kildunne.

Ireland: Scuffil-McCabe; Doyle, Naoupu, Breen, Considine; Cronin, Dane; Djougang, Jones, Haney; Fryday (capt), McDermott; Wall, McMahon, O'Connor.

Replacements: Hooban, Pearse, O'Dwyer, Moore, Og O'Leary, Reilly, Claffey, Byrne.

Comments

Join the conversation

95 comments

  • Comment posted by Jangulas, today at 15:29

    Fair play Ire, made a game of it.

    I don't think you can be critical of the investment made in Eng W team. It's up to other nations to catch up not for Eng to lower their standards.

  • Comment posted by SteelerBull, today at 15:25

    Glad BM on commentary so at least some critisism of poor game management and tactics. Rather than the usual gushing brilliiant or great or committed by te commentators to cover poor errors by now paid players. Women"s sport seems to be immune to any critisism of players and their level of play. The number of passes at the feet or behind players was alarming.

  • Comment posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 15:24

    A real pity England are getting very little opposition. It gives a lot less incentive to improve.
    But to their credit they do seem to be improving.

  • Comment posted by zambezi1, today at 15:19

    Off topic David Flatman, has used FANTASTIC, as a superlative every second word, get him out the box, average player, terrible commentator...!!!!!!!! Saracens v Exeter..

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 15:22

      SD replied:
      Eh? He's excellent pundit, knowledgeable, funny, self deprecating.
      On the match, Daley great try.

  • Comment posted by majesticimperialman, today at 15:17

    I loved the game today, I have enjoyed this years womens 6 nations .
    When are the other teams going t o go professional? at the moment it is like a training run for England.

    • Reply posted by Arethesemyfeet, today at 15:23

      Arethesemyfeet replied:
      So much for your knowledge then...

  • Comment posted by As_English_as_floppy_haired_Hugh_Grant, today at 15:09

    Nice

  • Comment posted by WPL, today at 15:08

    Great crowd. Hope the other nations soon find a way to compete on a higher level. Money talking again. However, it goes to show that it’s well worth investigating in the in the girl’s teams. Next week will be a bigger challenge for England, obviously. I’d put money on England. Very impressed with their skills.

  • Comment posted by SJB, today at 15:06

    Of course, England have some advantages over others due to professional contracts, better facilities and more depth in resources. However, that shouldn't detract from their performance....they are very strong. Handling errors and needless penalties can be sorted out, improving the overall quality. Other teams will, of course, improve and that is to the good of the game. Well done, England.

  • Comment posted by vvales, today at 15:06

    Players like Poppy Packer, Emily Cleall and Rachel Scarratt will soon become household names based on the number of folk buying tickets to watch 6N games despite the advantage professional players enjoy.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 15:12

      SD replied:
      Strange then how professional Wales got hammered by France Friday.

  • Comment posted by rgomez, today at 15:03

    I have had comments after comments removed as not entitled to free speech, but as I rarely watch rugby in any form is this team of England very good or is opposition very weak

    • Reply posted by Trytastic, today at 15:06

      Trytastic replied:
      England are arguably the best team, In any sport, in the world.

  • Comment posted by Papworthian, today at 15:02

    Scary to think what the score could have been if England had got going in the first half.

  • Comment posted by vvales, today at 14:59

    Inevitable that amateur players will need to improve their tackle technique.
    No surprise that the professionals know how to capitalise on these sort of weaknesses.

  • Comment posted by RobRita, today at 14:58

    I have coached women’s rugby, although at club level and I cannot believe the commitment and dedication of these girls. At this international level believe me you would not want some of these girls running at you. They are wanting to cut you in half. Professionalism brings with it skill, bulk and power and these girls embrace it completely

  • Comment posted by Dutchjimbo, today at 14:58

    Gotta admire the England team - they were just awesome....

  • Comment posted by Kildare Jerry, today at 14:53

    Think the match report summed it up.
    A professional A team versus an amateur B team
    Ireland did well to make it to half time in touch 👏👏👏

  • Comment posted by John, today at 14:53

    Love watching the Roses. Only thing that spoils it is the women commentators !

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 14:56

      SD replied:
      Last time I looked Brian Moore still very much a bloke.
      As it happens I think Sara Orchard is good. Qualified ref as well so knows game well.

  • Comment posted by Jmag, today at 14:50

    There is a lot to be said for women's rugby. They play the game the way we were taught to play it, whereas the men's elite game has been heavily influenced by league.

    But until the other teams become professional, the women's Six Nations isn't one competition, it is two - England v France (just about), and then the other four playing for third place.

    • Reply posted by Johno, today at 14:54

      Johno replied:
      I agree with your comment about the women's six nations being totally professional.

  • Comment posted by Wheatsheaf, today at 14:49

    The two cards seemed identical collisions. Funny how the TMO and ref agrèed on both. England need to develop their off load game to take advantage when half breaking the first tackle. France away will be closer.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 14:52

      SD replied:
      That's what I thought. Accidental head to head but still both reds under law. Absolutely no difference to Ewels v Ireland in men's 6N. Remember all the fuss about that from usual suspects on the HYSs.

