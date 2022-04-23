Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Despite the win Connacht's play-off hopes are all-but over due to the Sharks' huge points difference advantage in eighth

United Rugby Championship: Lions v Connacht Lions (8) 30 Tries: Maxwane, Van den Berg, Van der Merwe, Odendaal Cons: Hendrikse 2 Pens: Hendrikse 2 Connacht (14) 33 Tries: Prendergast, penalty try, Daly Cons: Carty 2 Pens: Carty 4

Connacht became the first Irish side to win on South African soil this season with an engrossing 33-30 victory over the Lions in Johannesburg.

Jack Carty kicked the winning penalty in the 76th minute to seal an impressive result after the Lions recovered from a 12-point deficit.

Connacht had taken an early lead with two tries in the first 10 minutes.

However, the hosts fought back and scored four tries of their own to claim two losing bonus points.

While the win keeps Connacht mathematically in the hunt for a place in the United Rugby Championship play-offs, a top-eight finish appears in reality too big an ask as they would require maximum points from their remaining two games while overturning an enormous points difference.

Regardless, it was a memorable performance from Andy Friend's side, who were 14-0 up after 10 minutes through Cian Prendergast and a penalty try awarded when prop Ruan Dreyer collapsed a driving maul.

The Lions forward was sent to the sin-bin but Connacht could not capitalise further, and the hosts reduced the arrears just before the break when Rabz Maxwane finished in the corner following a slick Wandisile Simelane break.

Both Munster and Ulster lost both their games in South Africa earlier this season

Ireland international Carty kicked superbly for the visitors, adding six more points after the interval while Connacht's defence frustrated the Lions.

However, the province were eventually caught out as Morne van der Berg's quick thinking saw the scrum-half squirm over from a tap-and-go.

Connacht once again regrouped and scored a third try through Tom Daly to open up at 12-point lead with 15 minutes remaining.

The Lions, who defeated Munster at home in February, found another gear and went over twice in four minutes through Edwill van der Merwe and captain Burger Odendaal to bring themselves level.

However Carty, having missed his first kick of the match just four minutes earlier, composed himself to land a difficult late penalty and give his side the win.

Lions: Q Horn; Maxwane, Simelane, Odendaal (capt), Van der Merwe; Hendrikse, Van den Berg; Sithole, Botha, Dreyer, Schoeman, Nothnagel; F Horn, V Tshituka, E Tshituka.

Replacements: Visagie, Smith, Sadie, Venter, Sangweni, Warner, Rass, Swanepoel.

Connacht: Hansen; Porch, Aki, Daly, Wootton; Carty (capt), Blade; Buckley, Heffernan, Aungier, Dowling, Murray; Prendergast, Butler, Boyle.

Replacements: Tierney-Martin, Duggan, McGrath, Fifita, Oliver, Marmion, Fitzgerald, Bolton.