Callum Carson has played for Wales on the World Sevens circuit

Two Welsh rugby players have apologised after a social media video that showed a rough sleeper being mocked.

The incident from March showed one of the players lying next to the man and is thought to have occurred in Cardiff.

Ospreys named the players as Callum Carson, 23, and Matthew Aubrey, 24, who were suspended while the region undertook an investigation.

Both players will now do volunteer work at the Wallich, Wales' leading homelessness charity.

Ospreys, who today travel to Cardiff for Alun Wyn Jones' 250th game for the region, say the two players have demonstrated remorse for their behaviour, having concluded "a full and thorough independent disciplinary process" and that the pair had received the "recommended disciplinary sanction".

"Firstly, I would like to apologise to the person involved for my behaviour and lack of respect towards them," centre Carson said.

"Then, I have to say sorry, to my family, my friends, my team-mates and the Ospreys and the supporters for the embarrassment caused by my actions."

Scrum-half Aubrey also added an apology, saying: "I want to say sorry to everybody for what happened and there are no excuses for my behaviour on that night.

"I know how much distress and embarrassment it has caused everybody close to me and everyone involved with the Ospreys."

In March, South Wales Police told BBC Sport Wales that they had "no information regarding this incident".