Prop Steffan Thomas has made eight URC appearances this season for Scarlets

Scarlets prop Steffan Thomas has signed a new contract with the Welsh region.

The loose-head, 25, has made eight appearances, seven of them starts in the United Rugby Championship (URC) so far this season.

Scarlets have not disclosed the length of his deal.

"I am enjoying having a regular run of matches and feel my all-round game has really come on this season," said Thomas, who has played for Newcastle Emlyn and Carmarthen Quins.

"It is fantastic to have a coach of the calibre of Ben Franks, someone who has won World Cups with the All Blacks, to learn off as well as the all the international boys, who are helping mentor the younger front-rowers who are coming through at the club.

"We have come up against some big scrums this season, particularly when we went to South Africa - they had virtually a Springbok front-row against us when we played the Sharks - but I feel we have been more than holding our own and there is a lot more to come from us.

"We have three matches left and hopefully we can put in a big finish to be the top Welsh side and also get into the URC play-offs."

Thomas joins a number of players who have put pen to paper on new deals recently, including Sam Lousi, Scott Williams, Rhys Patchell, Johnny McNicholl, Ryan Conbeer, Sam Costelow and Gareth Davies.