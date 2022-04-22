Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Worcester edged Wasps 32-31 when the two sides met at Sixways just before Christmas

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Coventry Building Society Arena Date: Saturday, April 23 Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Wasps make two changes from their European Challenge Cup win in Biarritz as they welcome Midlands rivals Worcester to the CBS Arena.

Josh Bassett returns on the left wing, with Zach Kibirige moving to the right and Jacob Umaga going to full-back, with also a recall for prop Dan Frost.

Worcester have Francois Venter back at centre after three months out.

But they remain without England centre Ollie Lawrence and Scotland and Lions wing Duhan van der Merwe.

Full-back Jamie Shillcock has an ankle injury and may return before the end of the season, but it now looks like it Van der Merwe's season may be over.

It has now been revealed he suffered a fractured rib in the home defeat by Newcastle on 2 April - and is still expected to be out for a few more weeks.

Venter comes in for Ashley Beck, who is ruled out by a sore knee, while flanker Sam Lewis will make his first start in two months following his recovery from a dead leg, having come off the bench in last week's Challenge Cup defeat in Lyon.

Worcester are out to make it a first season's double over Wasps, following their 32-31 win at Sixways in December.

That was the Warriors' first Premiership win over Wasps since they relocated to Coventry from London in 2014.

Wasps: Umaga; Kibirige, Fekitoa, Gopperth, Bassett; Atkinson, Robson; T West, Frost, Alo, Launchbury (capt), Stooke, Shields, J Willis, Barbeary.

Replacements: Oghre, Harris, Millar-Mills, Cardall, T Willis, Porter, Mills, Odogwu

Worcester Warriors: Doel; Humphreys, Morris, Venter, Hearle; Searle, Chudley; McCallum, Annett, Judge, Batley, G Kitchener, Hatherell, Lewis, Hill (capt).

Replacements: Miller, Sutherland, Owlett, A Kitchener, Vailanu, Simpson, Smith, Atkinson.