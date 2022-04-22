Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Billy Vunipola has been recalled to the Saracens team for the visit of Exeter

Gallagher Premiership Venue: StoneX Stadium Date: Sunday, 24 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Second-placed Saracens make eight changes to their starting XV for their match with fourth-placed Exeter Chiefs.

Eroni Mawi, Jamie George and Vincent Koch all return in a completely changed front row for the Sunday fixture at the StoneX Stadium.

Exeter make three changes to the side that was knocked out of the European Champions Cup by Munster last weekend.

Saracens are eight points behind leaders Leicester Tigers and 10 clear of Exeter, who have 62 points.

Nick Isiekwe and Theo McFarland start in the second row for the home side, with Billy Vunipola brought in at number eight. Elliot Daly and Nick Tompkins make up the centre pairing.

Marcus Street is called in at prop for the visitors, with Richard Capstick at flanker and Tom Hendrickson in at centre.

Saracens hooker Jamie George:

"We've had really good preparation leading into it and I'm sure they've had the same.

"Whenever you play Exeter, they are a very physical team and they know the sort of game plan they want to put in place.

"It's going to be a big game for us. They've got great players all across the field and they utilise that and play to their strengths.

"They are a team we respect massively and a team we also love playing against because it brings the best out of both sides."

Exeter Chiefs director of rugby Rob Baxter:

"For us, it's a growing rivalry because this week it's an opportunity for Saracens to dent us getting into the top four and to help them cement a top two [place].

"It's a fight to stay in the top four for us. Sunday's game has got a lot of connotations and, for that reason, it should be a very full-blooded encounter.

"If it's not, that will probably be us not delivering on the day what we need to."

Saracens: Goode; Malins, Daly, Tompkins, Maitland; Farrell (capt.), Davies; Mawi, George, Koch; Isiekwe, Swinson, McFarland, Earl; Vunipola

Replacements: Pifeleti, Barrington, Clarey, Wray, Christie, Van Zyl, Taylor, Lewington

Exeter Chiefs: Hogg; Woodburn, Whitten, Hendrickson, O'Flaherty; Slade, Maunder; Hepburn, Yeandle (capt.), Street; Gray, Skinner, Kirsten, Capstick; Vermeulen

Replacements: Innard, Keast, Schickerling, Jenkins, Grondona, Townsend, Simmonds, Hodge

Referee: Wayne Barnes