Simmonds was the top try scorer in last season's Premiership with 21

England number eight Sam Simmonds could miss the summer tour of Australia with a hip and groin injury.

The 27-year-old started three of England's Six Nations games this year.

Simmonds could also be absent for the Premiership play-offs, with Exeter in the fourth and final qualifying spot with three regular-season games to go.

"I don't want to say he will definitely be back for England or back for us at the end of the season," said Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter.

"I don't think it is as simple a prognosis as that.

"There are some treatment options, a lot more is going to be known this week."

England will play three Tests against Australia this summer, with the first coming in Perth on 2 July.

Fellow forward Courtney Lawes is also a doubt for the tour after dislocating his thumb.

Harlequins' number eight Alex Dombrandt started England's Six Nations wins over Italy and Wales when Simmonds was on the bench, while Tom Curry filled the role during England's autumn wins over Tonga, Australia and South Africa.

In Simmonds' absence, Exeter were knocked out of the Champions Cup last weekend by Munster.